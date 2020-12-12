Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RYN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

RYN stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Rayonier by 10.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 36.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

