Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of RLGY opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

