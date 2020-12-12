Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. Also, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. High costs continue to weigh on margin expansion. It estimates future additional pretax mortality claim costs in the range of $400 million to $600 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGA. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.13.

RGA stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

