Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,209,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

