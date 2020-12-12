Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

