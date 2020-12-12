Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $14.40.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.
