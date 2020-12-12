Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBBN. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

