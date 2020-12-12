Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

