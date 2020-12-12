RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (RWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 on February 19th

RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 554 ($7.24) on Friday. RWS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 399.71 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84.

Get RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.