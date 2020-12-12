Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

