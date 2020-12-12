Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

