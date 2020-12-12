Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

SHBI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

