SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $42,777.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,170.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,279 shares of company stock worth $7,954,469 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

