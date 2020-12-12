Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.
Shares of SKX opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.
In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
