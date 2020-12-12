Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of SKX opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

