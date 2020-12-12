SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Bank of America lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.31%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,030,000 after acquiring an additional 394,036 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,522,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.