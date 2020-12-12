Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.73.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,608 shares of company stock valued at $44,385,694. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

