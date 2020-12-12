SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

SDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

SDC stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

