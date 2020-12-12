Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SWX stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after acquiring an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

