Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

