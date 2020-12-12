Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,714.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

