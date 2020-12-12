Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,714.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
