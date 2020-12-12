Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,611 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $54,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,051.7% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 6,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,842,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.33. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

