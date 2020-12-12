Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $56,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 85.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $341.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $346.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

