Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $447.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.73%.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $147,119.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $27,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,568 shares of company stock worth $505,650 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

