Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $102,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

