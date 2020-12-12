Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. Starbucks also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.62.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.