Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. Starbucks also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

