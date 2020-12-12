Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.09.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,416,504.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717,319 shares of company stock valued at $310,006,029 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.