Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of SGRY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

