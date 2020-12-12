SVB Leerink Increases Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $65.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of FMTX opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,491,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,904,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,507,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

