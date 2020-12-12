Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Up 10.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.10. 174,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 50,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Specifically, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 16,600 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $40,351.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,201 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

