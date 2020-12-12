T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.