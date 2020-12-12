TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TCP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC PipeLines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:TCP opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. TC PipeLines has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Research analysts predict that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC PipeLines in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

