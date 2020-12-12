TD Securities Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NOA opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

