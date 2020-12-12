The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $50,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $201.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average is $214.80. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

