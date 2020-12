The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.71.

Shares of HD stock opened at $264.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.35. The company has a market capitalization of $284.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

