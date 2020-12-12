The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.71.

Shares of HD stock opened at $264.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.35. The company has a market capitalization of $284.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

