The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.92.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,027 shares of company stock worth $4,113,041. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

