The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.31 on December 30th

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE IRL opened at $9.96 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

