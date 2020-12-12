The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.31 on December 30th

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.
NYSE IRL opened at $9.96 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.
