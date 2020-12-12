The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.77.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.