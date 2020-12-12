The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The RMR Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

