The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $57,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.