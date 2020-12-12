Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 702.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,292,825. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

