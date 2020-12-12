Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

TR stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

