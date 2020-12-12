Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $52,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

