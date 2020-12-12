TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TANNZ opened at $25.72 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

About TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

