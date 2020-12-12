TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 15th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNI opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.