TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNL)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

TANNL opened at $25.47 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

