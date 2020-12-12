TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (TANNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.