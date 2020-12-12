Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

