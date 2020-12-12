Tudor Pickering Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.08. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.