TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on January 5th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a one year low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.51.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

