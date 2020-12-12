Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

