Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 1,681 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Proto Labs by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

